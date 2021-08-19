Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,192. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -169.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,195 shares of company stock worth $7,194,572. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth $191,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

