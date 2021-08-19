Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 18,081 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $6,363,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,185. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.