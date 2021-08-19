McAdam LLC Purchases 231 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

