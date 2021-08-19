Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $114.44. 130,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,474. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

