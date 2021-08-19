BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 12,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $537,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 234,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,515. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

