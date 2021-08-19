Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 19,163 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,091 shares in the company, valued at $651,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $116,729.35.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 55,637,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,398,664. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.