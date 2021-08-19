Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $365,800.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $365,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

MATX stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 284,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

