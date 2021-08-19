First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FFA traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $21.45.

Get First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.