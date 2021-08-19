Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $161,630,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $153,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.