Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 31.8% in July

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:CCK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $161,630,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $153,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
