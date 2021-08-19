Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 114.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.11. The company had a trading volume of 133,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

