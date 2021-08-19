Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.68% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 212,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,454. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

