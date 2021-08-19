Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.13. 886,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

