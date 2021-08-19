Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 478,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,515. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

