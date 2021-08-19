Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

