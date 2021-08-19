Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ETR stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.25.
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,960. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.