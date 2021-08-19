Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $228.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.30 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $909.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $919.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $994.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 166,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

