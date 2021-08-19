McAdam LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,070. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

