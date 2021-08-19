Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 100,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.