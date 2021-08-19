Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 1,035,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,876. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

