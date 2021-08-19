IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IFAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 3,314,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,980,650. IFAN Financial has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

