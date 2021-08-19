Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is McAdam LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.72% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $66,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 415,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

