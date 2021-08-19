Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$27.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.45 million. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.