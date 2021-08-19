Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 274,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

