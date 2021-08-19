Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.29.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 851,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,152. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

