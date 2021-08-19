Tendies Hits Market Capitalization of $504,850.82 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $504,850.82 and approximately $70,566.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,716 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,716 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

