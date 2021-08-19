Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Hits $310.18 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $310.18 million and approximately $50.39 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00146629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00151183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,127.89 or 0.99815113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00911423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.07 or 0.06718335 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,098,315 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

