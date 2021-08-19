CWV Chain (CWV) Market Cap Tops $7.47 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $9,994.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

