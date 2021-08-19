Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 7,226 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of VRP remained flat at $$26.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 381,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

