Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $207.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $153.66 and a 52-week high of $247.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

