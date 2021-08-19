Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises 3.2% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

VRP remained flat at $$26.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 381,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

