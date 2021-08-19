CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,622. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $237.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

