adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €315.81 ($371.54).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

adidas stock traded down €4.70 ($5.53) on Thursday, hitting €307.00 ($361.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,460 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €309.05. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

