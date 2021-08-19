Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 542,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,738. Avista has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

