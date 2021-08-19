SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 647,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.