stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00150836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,083.40 or 0.99971655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.00912360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.98 or 0.06711682 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.