Short Interest in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Decreases By 19.3%

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUKOY traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. 45,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,234. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $94.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

