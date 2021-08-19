JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,220.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11.

A number of analysts have commented on JDEPF shares. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

