Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 734 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,206. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.