Key Financial Inc Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,813,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,363,367. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

