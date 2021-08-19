Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 1.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,133,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.47. 1,717,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,674. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.45 and a 52 week high of $91.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47.

