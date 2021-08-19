Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 377,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 315,919 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6,977.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period.

SPIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,437. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30.

