Key Financial Inc Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.84. 5,529,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,455. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.