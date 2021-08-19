Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.74. II-VI posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $59.94. 1,913,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,343. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

