Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 382,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,926. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $290,725.66. Insiders sold a total of 173,045 shares of company stock worth $2,336,960 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.