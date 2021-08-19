Pallapay (PALLA) Price Tops $0.0822

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $548,222.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.