Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE HGV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 515,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,589. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 246,711 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

