Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GNCGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY remained flat at $$7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $939.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

