Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,505. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.79.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

