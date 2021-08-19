Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $$572.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.00. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $572.00 and a 12-month high of $572.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

