P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Short Interest Update

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIOE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,567. P10 has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $8.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

