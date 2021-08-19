Cedar Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $449.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

